Is Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF) Stock Outpacing Its Conglomerates Peers This Year?
The Conglomerates group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Koninklijke KPN NV (KKPNF - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Koninklijke KPN NV is a member of the Conglomerates sector. This group includes 26 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Koninklijke KPN NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KKPNF's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that KKPNF has returned about 7.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Conglomerates sector has returned an average of 1.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Koninklijke KPN NV is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Conglomerates stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 8.4% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Sumitomo Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Koninklijke KPN NV is a member of the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.9% so far this year, meaning that KKPNF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Sumitomo Corp. is also part of the same industry.
Koninklijke KPN NV and Sumitomo Corp. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.