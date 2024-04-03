We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Is Amphenol (APH) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Amphenol (APH - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Amphenol is one of 618 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Amphenol is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that APH has returned about 14.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 12.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Amphenol is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (HUYA - Free Report) . The stock has returned 24.9% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 650% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Amphenol belongs to the Electronics - Connectors industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #224 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.2% so far this year, meaning that APH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Internet - Software and Services industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #22. The industry has moved +6.2% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Amphenol and HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.