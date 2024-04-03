We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Assured Guaranty (AGO) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Assured Guaranty (AGO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Assured Guaranty is one of 860 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Assured Guaranty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGO's full-year earnings has moved 23.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, AGO has gained about 13.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 6.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Assured Guaranty is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CleanSpark (CLSK - Free Report) . The stock has returned 52.6% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, CleanSpark's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 69.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Assured Guaranty belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.6% so far this year, so AGO is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, CleanSpark belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This 72-stock industry is currently ranked #144. The industry has moved +4.7% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Assured Guaranty and CleanSpark. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.