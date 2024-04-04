Simulations Plus ( SLP Quick Quote SLP - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of 20 cents per share, unchanged on a year-over-year basis. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1%. The top line increased 16% year over year to $18.3 million driven by higher software revenues in the Clinical Pharmacology & Pharmacometrics (CPP) and Cheminformatics business units. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.2%.
Simulations Plus (SLP) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
Simulations Plus (SLP - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of 20 cents per share, unchanged on a year-over-year basis. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1%.
The top line increased 16% year over year to $18.3 million driven by higher software revenues in the Clinical Pharmacology & Pharmacometrics (CPP) and Cheminformatics business units. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.2%.
Following the results, shares of SLP are up 9.1% in the premarket trading on Apr 4.
Quarter in Details
Revenues from Software (63% of total quarterly revenues) increased 11% year over year to $11.6 million.
Sales of MonolixSuite were up 38%. GastroPlus and ADMET Predictor offerings sales saw an increase of 2% and 14% year over year, respectively.
The renewal rate for commercial customers came in at 94% (based upon fees) and 85% (based on accounts) compared with 94% and 80% in the prior quarter, respectively.
Services’ revenues (37%) improved 27% to $6.7 million. The segment’s top line gained from higher revenues from Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) and Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetics (PBPK) business units.
Sales of PBPK unit were up 39%. QSP and CPP sales saw an increase of 78% and 10% year over year, respectively. QSP unit is gaining from increasing immunology and cancer model projects.
Services’ backlog was $18 million at the end of the reported quarter, up 16.9% year over year.
Operating Details
The gross margin in the quarter under review was 72% compared with 83% in the prior-year quarter. The Software segment’s gross margin came in at 88% compared with 92% in the prior-year quarter. Services’ gross margin was 44% compared with 66% reported in the year-earlier quarter.
Total operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 48% compared with 58% a year ago.
The operating income margin was 24% compared with 26% a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 39%, unchanged from the prior-year quarter.
Balance Sheet
As of Feb 29, 2023, cash and short-term investments were $108.5 million compared with $113.9 million as of Nov 30, 2023.
The company declared a cash dividend of 6 cents per share, payable on May 6 to stockholders as of Apr 29.
Outlook Reiterated
For fiscal 2024, Simulations Plus continues to expect revenues to be between $66 million and $69 million. This suggests an increase of 10-15% compared with fiscal 2023 revenues.
The company projects Software and Services to consist 55-60% and 40-45% of revenues, respectively. SLP estimates earnings per share to increase in the band of 35-39% from the year-ago levels and to be between 66 cents and 68 cents.
Currently, Simulations Plus carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
