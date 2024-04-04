We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Embotelladora Andina (AKO.B) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO.B - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Embotelladora Andina S.A. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 191 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Embotelladora Andina S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKO.B's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, AKO.B has moved about 3.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -2.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Embotelladora Andina S.A. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Benson Hill, Inc. (BHIL - Free Report) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23.4%.
For Benson Hill, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Embotelladora Andina S.A. belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.6% so far this year, meaning that AKO.B is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Benson Hill, Inc. falls under the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 45 stocks and is ranked #70. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.3%.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Embotelladora Andina S.A. and Benson Hill, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.