We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is one of 860 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBKR's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, IBKR has returned 38.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 7.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Banco Macro (BMA - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 75.9%.
In Banco Macro's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 58.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.9% so far this year, so IBKR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Banco Macro, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 68-stock industry is ranked #61. The industry has moved +3.2% so far this year.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. and Banco Macro could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.