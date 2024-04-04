We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Arq, Inc. (ARQ) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Arq, Inc. (ARQ - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Arq, Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 314 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Arq, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARQ's full-year earnings has moved 11.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ARQ has returned 153.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 8.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Arq, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT - Free Report) . The stock is up 94.9% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for GigaCloud Technology Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 15.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Arq, Inc. is a member of the Waste Removal Services industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.2% so far this year, so ARQ is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
GigaCloud Technology Inc. however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 172-stock industry is ranked #78. The industry has moved +16.1% so far this year.
Arq, Inc. and GigaCloud Technology Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.