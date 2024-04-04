We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Itochu (ITOCY) This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Itochu Corp. (ITOCY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Itochu Corp. is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 215 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Itochu Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITOCY's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, ITOCY has returned 10.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 9.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Itochu Corp. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Mitchells & Butlers Plc (MBPFF - Free Report) . The stock is up 13.5% year-to-date.
For Mitchells & Butlers Plc, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Itochu Corp. belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.8% so far this year, meaning that ITOCY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Mitchells & Butlers Plc, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #90. The industry has moved +1.4% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Itochu Corp. and Mitchells & Butlers Plc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.