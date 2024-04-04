We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Textron (TXT) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Textron (TXT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Textron is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 46 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Textron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, TXT has returned 17.3% so far this year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 0.2%. This means that Textron is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
VirTra, Inc. (VTSI - Free Report) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 58.6%.
For VirTra, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Textron belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.6% so far this year, meaning that TXT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
VirTra, Inc. however, belongs to the Electronics - Military industry. Currently, this 1-stock industry is ranked #2. The industry has moved +58.6% so far this year.
Textron and VirTra, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.