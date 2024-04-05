Guess?'s (GES) Latest Acquisition Move to Diversify Portfolio

Guess?, Inc. ( GES Quick Quote GES - Free Report) and WHP Global, a global brand management firm, completed the previously announced (on Feb 16, 2024) acquisition of rag & bone, a New York-based fashion brand. Guess? paid $57.1 million for the acquisition, apart from contributions from WHP Global. Concurrently, GES now owns all the operating assets of rag & bone, while both parties have jointly acquired rag & bone’s intellectual property. Guess? expanded its existing asset-based revolving credit facility by $50 million to reach $200 million in relation to the acquisition. The acquisition of rag & bone reinforces Guess?’ long-term growth strategy to make a bigger and more powerful business and delivering best products to its customers. The deal will help rag & bone accelerate its global expansion by leveraging Guess? and WHP Global’s platforms, as well as distribution and licensee partners globally. The buyout will enable it to diversify its portfolio and bring together complementary price points and customer bases. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research What Else Should You Know?
Guess? is benefiting from robust brand momentum globally and strong customer response to its collections across various product categories. Management remains optimistic about its robust global platform, which will facilitate the growth and expansion of the company. These factors aided the company’s recently released fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
GES is optimistic about the fiscal 2025, wherein it expects to surpass $3 billion in revenues for the first time, supported by an impressive growth plan for its core business, the integration of rag & bone into its portfolio and the introduction of Guess Jeans to cater to the demand from Generation Z consumers. Impressively, Guess? anticipates revenues to grow in the range of 11.5-13.5% in the fiscal 2025. For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, management expects revenue growth of 1-2%. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company's shares have surged 36.3% in the past three months against the industry's decline of 8.9%.
Guess?'s (GES) Latest Acquisition Move to Diversify Portfolio
Guess?, Inc. (GES - Free Report) and WHP Global, a global brand management firm, completed the previously announced (on Feb 16, 2024) acquisition of rag & bone, a New York-based fashion brand. Guess? paid $57.1 million for the acquisition, apart from contributions from WHP Global.
Concurrently, GES now owns all the operating assets of rag & bone, while both parties have jointly acquired rag & bone’s intellectual property. Guess? expanded its existing asset-based revolving credit facility by $50 million to reach $200 million in relation to the acquisition.
The acquisition of rag & bone reinforces Guess?’ long-term growth strategy to make a bigger and more powerful business and delivering best products to its customers. The deal will help rag & bone accelerate its global expansion by leveraging Guess? and WHP Global’s platforms, as well as distribution and licensee partners globally. The buyout will enable it to diversify its portfolio and bring together complementary price points and customer bases.
What Else Should You Know?
Guess? is benefiting from robust brand momentum globally and strong customer response to its collections across various product categories. Management remains optimistic about its robust global platform, which will facilitate the growth and expansion of the company. These factors aided the company’s recently released fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
GES is optimistic about the fiscal 2025, wherein it expects to surpass $3 billion in revenues for the first time, supported by an impressive growth plan for its core business, the integration of rag & bone into its portfolio and the introduction of Guess Jeans to cater to the demand from Generation Z consumers. Impressively, Guess? anticipates revenues to grow in the range of 11.5-13.5% in the fiscal 2025. For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, management expects revenue growth of 1-2%.
The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have surged 36.3% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 8.9%.
