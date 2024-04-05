We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY - Free Report) standing at $4.90, reflecting a -0.61% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.4%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 6.45% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Joby Aviation, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.17, indicating a 6.25% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
JOBY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.72 per share and revenue of $3.17 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.86% and +207.17%, respectively.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Joby Aviation, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Joby Aviation, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 54, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow JOBY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.