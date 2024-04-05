We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) closed at $239.16, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 10.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.61%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming release. On that day, Toyota Motor Corporation is projected to report earnings of $2.91 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.21%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $67.21 billion, indicating an 8.28% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.89% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Toyota Motor Corporation possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.43. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.11 of its industry.
One should further note that TM currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.36. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.