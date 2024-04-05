Back to top

Is Credit Agricole (CRARY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Credit Agricole SA (CRARY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Credit Agricole SA is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 860 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Credit Agricole SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRARY's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CRARY has moved about 6.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 6.2%. As we can see, Credit Agricole SA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Arch Capital Group (ACGL - Free Report) . The stock is up 22.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group's current year EPS has increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Credit Agricole SA is a member of the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 68 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.6% so far this year, meaning that CRARY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Arch Capital Group belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #25. The industry has moved +16.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Credit Agricole SA and Arch Capital Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.


