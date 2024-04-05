We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging 1stdibs.com (DIBS) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. 1stdibs.com (DIBS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
1stdibs.com is one of 215 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. 1stdibs.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DIBS' full-year earnings has moved 16.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, DIBS has returned 25.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 7.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that 1stdibs.com is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) . The stock has returned 42.1% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Dick's Sporting Goods' current year EPS has increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, 1stdibs.com belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.2% so far this year, so DIBS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Dick's Sporting Goods belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #86. The industry has moved +4.6% year to date.
1stdibs.com and Dick's Sporting Goods could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.