Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are Investors Undervaluing Konica Minolta (KNCAY) Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Konica Minolta (KNCAY - Free Report) . KNCAY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 53.62, while its industry has an average P/E of 58.65. KNCAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 54.18 and as low as 10.58, with a median of 18.09, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. KNCAY has a P/S ratio of 0.21. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.28.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Konica Minolta is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, KNCAY feels like a great value stock at the moment.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Konica Minolta Inc. (KNCAY) - free report >>

Published in

cheap-stocks pe-ratio undervalued-stocks valuation value-stocks