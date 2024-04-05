We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is AdTheorent (ADTH) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (ADTH - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. is one of 314 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADTH's full-year earnings has moved 100% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that ADTH has returned about 121.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 7.5%. This means that AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Alithya Group (ALYAF - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.7%.
For Alithya Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 240% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.6% this year, meaning that ADTH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Alithya Group, however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 172-stock industry is ranked #86. The industry has moved +14.4% so far this year.
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. and Alithya Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.