Is Baytex Energy (BTE) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company value investors might notice is Baytex Energy (BTE - Free Report) . BTE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.13, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.11. Over the past 52 weeks, BTE's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.13 and as low as 4.73, with a median of 6.53.
Another notable valuation metric for BTE is its P/B ratio of 1.16. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.01. Over the past year, BTE's P/B has been as high as 1.16 and as low as 0.71, with a median of 0.93.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BTE has a P/S ratio of 1.32. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.94.
Finally, investors should note that BTE has a P/CF ratio of 5.52. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.77. BTE's P/CF has been as high as 5.52 and as low as 1.45, with a median of 2.32, all within the past year.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Baytex Energy is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BTE sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.