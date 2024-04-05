Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Zeta (ZETA) Moves 13.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA - Free Report) shares soared 13.3% in the last trading session to close at $11.93. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 5% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefiting from the company’s initiatives to make Generative AI more practical for marketers. By placing intelligence at the core of its platform, ZETA stays ahead in advancing digital transformation.

This cloud-based marketing technology company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +275%. Revenues are expected to be $187.08 million, up 18.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Zeta, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ZETA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zeta is a member of the Zacks Technology Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Veritone, Inc. (VERI - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 6.5% higher at $6.87. VERI has returned 207.1% over the past month.

For Veritone, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +15.8% over the past month to -$0.21. This represents a change of +19.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Veritone currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).


