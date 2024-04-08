SM Energy Company (SM) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of
SM Energy (? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 17.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $53.26 in the previous session. SM Energy has gained 36.3% since the start of the year compared to the 12% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 14% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. SM Quick Quote SM - Free Report) What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 21, 2024, SM Energy reported EPS of $1.56 versus consensus estimate of $1.39 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 0.55%.
For the current fiscal year, SM Energy is expected to post earnings of $5.99 per share on $2.5 billion in revenues. This represents a 1.7% change in EPS on a 5.52% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $6.44 per share on $2.56 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 7.58% and 2.19%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
SM Energy may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
SM Energy has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 8.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 11.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 4.4X versus its peer group's average of 4.4X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, SM Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if SM Energy passes the test. Thus, it seems as though SM Energy shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.
How Does SM Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of SM have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is
Chord Energy Corporation (. CHRD has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of B. CHRD Quick Quote CHRD - Free Report)
Earnings were strong last quarter. Chord Energy Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 4.17%, and for the current fiscal year, CHRD is expected to post earnings of $21.75 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion.
Shares of Chord Energy Corporation have gained 14.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 8.49X and a P/CF of 5.44X.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry may rank in the bottom 73% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for SM and CHRD, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.
Image: Bigstock
