Is Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Affiliated Managers Group (AMG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Affiliated Managers Group is a member of our Finance group, which includes 859 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Affiliated Managers Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMG's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that AMG has returned about 9.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 6.9%. This means that Affiliated Managers Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF - Free Report) . The stock has returned 10% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for CI Financial Corp.'s current year EPS has increased 16.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Affiliated Managers Group is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.7% so far this year, meaning that AMG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, CI Financial Corp. belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This 72-stock industry is currently ranked #84. The industry has moved +4.9% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Affiliated Managers Group and CI Financial Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.