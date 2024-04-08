Glaukos (GKOS) Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving the Stock?

Shares of
Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) scaled a new 52-week high of $97.77 on Apr 5, before closing the session slightly lower at $96.77.
Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has surged 98.8% compared with the 8.6% rise of the
industry and the S&P 500’s 27.1% growth.
The company’s expected growth rate of 3.9% for 2024 compares with the industry’s growth projection of 13.5%. Glaukos’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 1.3%.
Glaukos is witnessing an upward trend in its stock price, prompted by its strength in its flagship iStent. The optimism led by a solid fourth-quarter 2023 performance and robust business potential are expected to contribute further. However, vendor uncertainty and pipeline setbacks continue to concern the company.
Let’s delve deeper.
Key Growth Drivers Strength in iStent: Investors are optimistic about Glaukos’ prospects with respect to its iStent. Currently, the iStent procedure is reimbursed in the United States by Medicare and all major national private payors. It is also commercially available in certain European Union countries, Brazil, Canada, Australia, Japan and other countries.
Per the fourth quarter of 2023 earnings call in February, iStent has demonstrated robust demand with positive surgeon feedback that primarily highlights its three-stent solution’s favorable safety profile and streamlined injector system.
Robust Business Potential: Investors are optimistic about continued strong demand across international glaucoma and Corneal Health franchises. The commercial launch of Glaukos’ iStent infinite earlier in 2023 boosted the U.S. glaucoma franchise, which will likely drive growth in the upcoming few quarters.
In April, Glaukos announced that the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has assigned a unique, permanent Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System J-code for iDose TR (travoprost intracameral implant) 75 mcg.
Strong Q4 Results: Glaukos’ robust fourth-quarter 2023 results raise investors’ optimism. The company registered solid year-over-year top-line and segmental performances. Downsides Pipeline Setbacks: Although Glaukos has a promising pipeline, it has faced setbacks with clinical development or regulatory activities. Any potential clinical or regulatory setbacks can lead to an adverse impact on the company’s share price, thereby hurting investors’ wealth. The FDA denied approval to a pre-market approval application for ab-externo device for glaucoma, MicroShunt. The company is currently evaluating alternate regulatory pathways for approval, and commercial launch in the United States remains uncertain. Vendor Uncertainty: Glaukos currently relies on a limited number of third-party suppliers, in some cases sole suppliers, to supply components for the iStent, the iStent inject models and other pipeline products. If any one or more of these suppliers cease to provide the company with sufficient quantities of components or drugs in a timely manner or on acceptable terms, the company would have to seek alternative sources of supply. Key Picks
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
DaVita Inc. (DVA), Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) and LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT).
DaVita, flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.1%. DVA's earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.6%.
the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks
DaVita’s shares have gained 61.6% compared with the
industry’s 17.6% rise in the past year.
Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14.2%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 15.6%.
Cardinal Health has gained 38.1% compared with the
industry’s 9.7% rise in the past year.
LeMaitre Vascular, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14%. LMAT’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 8.9%.
LeMaitre Vascular’s shares have rallied 20.8% compared with the
industry’s 2.6% rise in the past year.
Key Growth Drivers
Strength in iStent: Investors are optimistic about Glaukos’ prospects with respect to its iStent. Currently, the iStent procedure is reimbursed in the United States by Medicare and all major national private payors. It is also commercially available in certain European Union countries, Brazil, Canada, Australia, Japan and other countries.
Per the fourth quarter of 2023 earnings call in February, iStent has demonstrated robust demand with positive surgeon feedback that primarily highlights its three-stent solution’s favorable safety profile and streamlined injector system.
Robust Business Potential: Investors are optimistic about continued strong demand across international glaucoma and Corneal Health franchises. The commercial launch of Glaukos’ iStent infinite earlier in 2023 boosted the U.S. glaucoma franchise, which will likely drive growth in the upcoming few quarters.
In April, Glaukos announced that the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has assigned a unique, permanent Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System J-code for iDose TR (travoprost intracameral implant) 75 mcg.
Strong Q4 Results: Glaukos’ robust fourth-quarter 2023 results raise investors’ optimism. The company registered solid year-over-year top-line and segmental performances.
Downsides
Pipeline Setbacks: Although Glaukos has a promising pipeline, it has faced setbacks with clinical development or regulatory activities. Any potential clinical or regulatory setbacks can lead to an adverse impact on the company’s share price, thereby hurting investors’ wealth. The FDA denied approval to a pre-market approval application for ab-externo device for glaucoma, MicroShunt. The company is currently evaluating alternate regulatory pathways for approval, and commercial launch in the United States remains uncertain.
Vendor Uncertainty: Glaukos currently relies on a limited number of third-party suppliers, in some cases sole suppliers, to supply components for the iStent, the iStent inject models and other pipeline products. If any one or more of these suppliers cease to provide the company with sufficient quantities of components or drugs in a timely manner or on acceptable terms, the company would have to seek alternative sources of supply.
