Are Investors Undervaluing ANYWHERE RE INC (HOUS) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is ANYWHERE RE INC (HOUS - Free Report) . HOUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.
We should also highlight that HOUS has a P/B ratio of 0.38. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. HOUS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.56. Over the past year, HOUS's P/B has been as high as 0.60 and as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.42.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that HOUS has a P/CF ratio of 5.95. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. HOUS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.02. Within the past 12 months, HOUS's P/CF has been as high as 8.38 and as low as -4.05, with a median of -2.57.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in ANYWHERE RE INC's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HOUS is an impressive value stock right now.