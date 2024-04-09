We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Powell Industries (POWL) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Powell Industries (POWL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Powell Industries is one of 222 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Powell Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for POWL's full-year earnings has moved 44.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, POWL has returned 55.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 11.9% on average. As we can see, Powell Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (JPSWY - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 25.2%.
The consensus estimate for The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Powell Industries belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.8% this year, meaning that POWL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 44 stocks and is ranked #68. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.9%.
Powell Industries and The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.