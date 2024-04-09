We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Disney (DIS) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Walt Disney is one of 286 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Walt Disney is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DIS' full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, DIS has returned 30% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 0.8% on average. As we can see, Walt Disney is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ralph Lauren (RL - Free Report) . The stock is up 18.4% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Ralph Lauren's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Walt Disney belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.4% so far this year, so DIS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Ralph Lauren belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #196. The industry has moved -16.4% year to date.
Walt Disney and Ralph Lauren could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.