We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Abercrombie & Fitch is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 215 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF's full-year earnings has moved 19% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, ANF has gained about 31.6% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 9.4%. As we can see, Abercrombie & Fitch is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.3%.
The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource's current year EPS has increased 7.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Abercrombie & Fitch belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.7% so far this year, meaning that ANF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Builders FirstSource belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #71. The industry has moved +7.3% year to date.
Abercrombie & Fitch and Builders FirstSource could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.