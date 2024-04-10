We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Gladstone Commercial (GOOD - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Gladstone Commercial is one of 859 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gladstone Commercial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOOD's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, GOOD has moved about 3.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 3.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Gladstone Commercial is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Heritage Insurance (HRTG - Free Report) . The stock is up 58.3% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Heritage Insurance's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Gladstone Commercial belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 95 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5% so far this year, so GOOD is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Heritage Insurance belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #26. The industry has moved +16% year to date.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Gladstone Commercial and Heritage Insurance as they attempt to continue their solid performance.