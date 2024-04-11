See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Invesco SteelPath MLP Income A (MLPDX) - free report >>
JPMORGAN MID CAP GROWTH FD (OSGIX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Invesco SteelPath MLP Income A (MLPDX) - free report >>
JPMORGAN MID CAP GROWTH FD (OSGIX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Brandes International Small Cap Equity I (BISMX - Free Report) : 1.15% expense ratio and 0.95% management fee. BISMX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With annual returns of 9.65% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income A (MLPDX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. MLPDX is classified as a Sector - Energy mutual fund. Throughout the massive global energy sector, these funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries. With five-year annualized performance of 11.57%, expense ratio of 1.4% and management fee of 0.95%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund A (OSGIX - Free Report) : 1.14% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. OSGIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With a five-year annual return of 12.72%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.