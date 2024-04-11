We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seeking Clues to Home Bancorp (HBCP) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Home Bancorp (HBCP - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 28.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $32.25 million, exhibiting a decline of 7.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Home Bancorp metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 67.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 57.1%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Margin' stands at 3.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Average Interest-Earning Assets' will reach $3.12 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.03 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should come in at $3.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.31 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $28.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $31.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Home Bancorp shares have witnessed a change of +1.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HBCP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.