Should Value Investors Buy PBF Energy (PBF) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PBF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.
Another notable valuation metric for PBF is its P/B ratio of 1.06. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.27. Within the past 52 weeks, PBF's P/B has been as high as 1.12 and as low as 0.72, with a median of 0.88.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PBF has a P/S ratio of 0.18. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.47.
Finally, our model also underscores that PBF has a P/CF ratio of 2.62. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. PBF's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.21. PBF's P/CF has been as high as 2.77 and as low as 1.10, with a median of 1.72, all within the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that PBF Energy is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PBF feels like a great value stock at the moment.