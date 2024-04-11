We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is CuriosityStream (CURI) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
CuriosityStream Inc. is one of 286 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CuriosityStream Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CURI's full-year earnings has moved 75% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that CURI has returned about 168.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -0.6%. This shows that CuriosityStream Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Interface (TILE - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23.9%.
Over the past three months, Interface's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 32.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, CuriosityStream Inc. is a member of the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.9% so far this year, so CURI is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Interface belongs to the Textile - Home Furnishing industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #49. The industry has moved +13.9% year to date.
CuriosityStream Inc. and Interface could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.