Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?

After reaching an important support level, Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. DTIL recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

DTIL has rallied 22% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates DTIL could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account DTIL's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 1 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting DTIL on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.


