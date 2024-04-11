We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Invesco (IVZ) March AUM Rises 2% on Upbeat Markets & Inflows
Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) has announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for March 2024. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.66 trillion represented a 2% rise from the previous month.
IVZ delivered net long-term inflows of $2.8 billion in March. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $1.8 billion and money market net outflows were $1.5 billion.
Additionally, Invesco’s AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which raised its AUM by $29 billion. However, FX affected the AUM balance by $1.1 billion.
Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Mar 31 was $1.61 trillion, and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $981 billion.
At the end of March, IVZ’s Equity AUM was $901.9 billion, rising 3.4% from the previous month. Also, the Fixed Income AUM of $326.8 billion increased 0.5% sequentially.
Invesco’s Balanced AUM for March was $62 billion, up 1% from February 2024-end. The Alternatives AUM increased 0.6% to $178.8 billion. However, the Money Market AUM declined 0.8% from the prior-month end to $193.2 billion.
Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in net flows, which, along with a tough operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term. Yet, synergies from buyouts, diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies, the company's global presence, and a solid AUM balance will likely keep aiding it.
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $81.2 billion as of Mar 31, 2024. This reflected a rise of 2% from the prior month.
The increase was driven by market appreciation of $1.7 billion and net inflows of $183 million, partially offset by distributions of $298 million.
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary month-end AUM of $1.64 trillion as of Mar 31, 2024. This reflected an increase of 1.2% from the prior month.
The increase in BEN’s AUM balance was driven by favorable market returns and long-term net inflows, inclusive of $8.1 billion related to Great-West Lifeco.