Image: Bigstock
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Fidelity Advisor Energy Fund M (FAGNX - Free Report) has a 1.27% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FAGNX is classified as a Sector - Energy mutual fund. Throughout the massive global energy sector, these funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries. With yearly returns of 12.88% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Janus Henderson Enterprise N (JDMNX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. JDMNX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 11.86%, expense ratio of 0.66% and management fee of 0.64%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
TIAA-CREF Large Cap Growth Retirement (TILRX - Free Report) : 0.65% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. TILRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 15.34%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.