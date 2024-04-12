We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is The Hackett Group (HCKT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is The Hackett Group (HCKT - Free Report) . HCKT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.06, which compares to its industry's average of 26.56. HCKT's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.32 and as low as 10.98, with a median of 13.70, all within the past year.
HCKT is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HCKT's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.78. HCKT's PEG has been as high as 1.13 and as low as 0.81, with a median of 1.01, all within the past year.
Finally, we should also recognize that HCKT has a P/CF ratio of 16.99. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 18.03. HCKT's P/CF has been as high as 18.63 and as low as 11.91, with a median of 15.95, all within the past year.
Huron Consulting Group (HURN - Free Report) may be another strong Consulting Services stock to add to your shortlist. HURN is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.
Huron Consulting Group also has a P/B ratio of 3.25 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 6.55. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 3.78, as low as 2.59, with a median of 3.41.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that The Hackett Group and Huron Consulting Group are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HCKT and HURN sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.