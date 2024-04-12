We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is AppLovin (APP) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is AppLovin (APP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
AppLovin is one of 314 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AppLovin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APP's full-year earnings has moved 57.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that APP has returned about 96.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 7.9%. This shows that AppLovin is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.7%.
In Booz Allen Hamilton's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AppLovin belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 172 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.4% this year, meaning that APP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Booz Allen Hamilton belongs to the Government Services industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #8. The industry has moved +8.7% year to date.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on AppLovin and Booz Allen Hamilton as they attempt to continue their solid performance.