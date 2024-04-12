We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Equifax (EFX) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 17, after market close.
EFX has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters and missing in one, the average being 2.4%.
Equifax, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Equifax, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Equifax, Inc. Quote
Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $1.4 billion, suggesting a 7.7% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The uptick is likely to have been due to a strong segmental performance.
The consensus estimate for earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.4, indicating no change from that reported in the year-ago quarter. This is likely to have been due to a consistent margin performance.
Segmental Information
Our estimate for first-quarter 2024 revenues from the U.S. Information Solutions (USIS) is pegged at $457.5 million, implying an 8.5% rise from that reported in first-quarter 2023. This is likely to have been driven by strong market penetration and new products. Total International revenues are expected to grow 16.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number to $332.1 million. This is likely to have been due to organic growth in Latin America and revenue growth in the UK CRA. Revenues from Workforce Solutions are expected to grow 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Our estimate is pegged at $605.5 million.
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to have benefited from the strong non-mortgage revenue performance. The USIS and International segments are expected to witness year-over-year increases of 6.4% and 19.1% to $146.1 million and $79.5 million, respectively. The adjusted EBITDA for Workplace Solutions is anticipated to grow to $305.7 million, suggesting 1.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Equifax. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
EFX currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.70% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Recent Results From Other Service Providers
ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2024 results.
ABM’s EPS (excluding 16 cents from non-recurring items) was 86 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.4% and increased 8.9% from the prior-year quarter. Total revenues of $2.1 billion beat the consensus mark by 2.9% and improved 3.9% from first-quarter fiscal 2023.
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) posted mixed second-quarter fiscal 2024 results.
ACN’s earnings (excluding 14 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.8 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1% and improved 3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $15.8 billion missed the consensus estimate marginally and declined slightly from the year-ago quarter.