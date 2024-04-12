We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
S&P Global (SPGI) Rises 22% in a Year: What You Should Know
S&P Global Inc. (SPGI - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has gained 22%, outperforming the 19% rise of the industry it belongs to.
Reasons Behind the Rally
S&P Global is benefiting from the growing demand for business information services. The constantly increasing volume of data from private and government organizations has augmented the demand for improved enterprise-wide financial performance visibility. Increased demand for news, information and analytics solutions is driving the growth of the market. The industry is also benefiting from the rising demand for risk mitigation.
SPGI has managed to grow, banking on its cost synergies, timing and prioritizing of strategic investments. The company has taken steps to optimize its operations, portfolio and capital structure. Revenues and adjusted EPS have increased 7.3% and 23.2% year over year, respectively.
The 2023 acquisition of Market Scan Information Systems has strengthened S&P Global’s Sales Optimization tools, positioning itto expand in new growth markets. Another acquisition, ChartIQ, strengthened the company’s S&P Global Market Intelligence division.
Commitment to shareholder returns makes SPGI a reliable way for investors to compound wealth over the long term. The company paid $1.1 billion, $1 billion and $743 million as dividends in 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
S&P Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
