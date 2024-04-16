See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider American Century Small Cap Growth Institutional (ANONX - Free Report) . ANONX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.97%, management fee of 0.96%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.58%.
Janus Henderson Research N (JRANX - Free Report) : 0.49% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. JRANX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 16.63% over the last five years, JRANX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Fidelity Advisor Financial Services A (FAFDX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. FAFDX is a Sector - Finance mutual fund option, which provide investors with a diversified and stabilized investment approach focused on the financial space, which is a notoriously large, complex, and heavily-regulated industry. FAFDX has an expense ratio of 1.04%, management fee of 0.53%, and annual returns of 13.13% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.