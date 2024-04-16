We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging MPLX LP (MPLX) This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
MPLX LP is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MPLX LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPLX's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, MPLX has moved about 10.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 9.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that MPLX LP is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is SM Energy (SM - Free Report) . The stock is up 31% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, SM Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, MPLX LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3% this year, meaning that MPLX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, SM Energy falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #218. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +12.6%.
MPLX LP and SM Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.