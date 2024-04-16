We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Oshkosh (OSK) This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Oshkosh is one of 108 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Oshkosh is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSK's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, OSK has gained about 12.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -10.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Oshkosh is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is AB Volvo (VLVLY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 0.3% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, AB Volvo's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Oshkosh belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 52 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.8% so far this year, so OSK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. AB Volvo is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Oshkosh and AB Volvo as they could maintain their solid performance.