Is Cimpress (CMPR) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Cimpress (CMPR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Cimpress is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 286 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cimpress is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMPR's full-year earnings has moved 11.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, CMPR has returned 16.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 1.9% on average. This means that Cimpress is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Crocs (CROX - Free Report) . The stock has returned 34.4% year-to-date.
For Crocs, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Cimpress is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.9% so far this year, meaning that CMPR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Crocs belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #205. The industry has moved -21.3% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Cimpress and Crocs. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.