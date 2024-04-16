We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Artivion (AORT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Artivion (AORT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Artivion is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1051 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Artivion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AORT's full-year earnings has moved 2500% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, AORT has returned 14.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 0.8% on average. This means that Artivion is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cencora (COR - Free Report) . The stock has returned 13.9% year-to-date.
For Cencora, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Artivion is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 92 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.4% so far this year, meaning that AORT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Cencora belongs to the Medical Services industry. This 59-stock industry is currently ranked #67. The industry has moved +0.6% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Artivion and Cencora. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.