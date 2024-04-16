We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Jumia Technologies (JMIA) This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Jumia Technologies (JMIA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Jumia Technologies is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 215 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Jumia Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JMIA's full-year earnings has moved 49.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, JMIA has moved about 26.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 7.9%. This shows that Jumia Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Kroger (KR - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20.8%.
In Kroger's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Jumia Technologies is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.5% so far this year, so JMIA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Kroger, however, belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #85. The industry has moved +14.8% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Jumia Technologies and Kroger. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.