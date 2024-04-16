We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Atmus Filtration Technologies is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 222 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atmus Filtration Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATMU's full-year earnings has moved 9.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, ATMU has gained about 36.1% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 9.1%. This shows that Atmus Filtration Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Kaiser Aluminum (KALU - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25.2%.
The consensus estimate for Kaiser Aluminum's current year EPS has increased 22.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Atmus Filtration Technologies belongs to the Pollution Control industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.4% so far this year, so ATMU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Kaiser Aluminum belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #189. The industry has moved +10.6% year to date.
Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Atmus Filtration Technologies and Kaiser Aluminum as they attempt to continue their solid performance.