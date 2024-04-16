We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Snap-On (SNA) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
Snap-On in Focus
Headquartered in Kenosha, Snap-On (SNA - Free Report) is a Consumer Discretionary stock that has seen a price change of 0.26% so far this year. The tool and diagnostic equipment maker is paying out a dividend of $1.86 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.57% compared to the Tools - Handheld industry's yield of 0.36% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.6%.
In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $7.44 is up 10.7% from last year. Snap-On has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 14.82%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Snap-On's current payout ratio is 40%. This means it paid out 40% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Looking at this fiscal year, SNA expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $19.22 per share, with earnings expected to increase 2.45% from the year ago period.
Bottom Line
For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, SNA presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).