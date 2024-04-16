We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CleanSpark (CLSK) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know
CleanSpark (CLSK - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $14.69, indicating a -1.08% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.79%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 14.8% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 5.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CleanSpark in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.06, indicating a 126.09% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $104.95 million, indicating a 146.64% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.14 per share and a revenue of $417.64 million, indicating changes of +89.15% and +158.74%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CleanSpark. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 28.57% higher within the past month. CleanSpark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.