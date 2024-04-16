Should Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 09/09/2010, the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (
VIOV Quick Quote VIOV - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $1.28 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Value
With more potential comes more risk, and small cap companies, with market capitalization below $2 billion, epitomizes this way of thinking.
Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.15%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.37%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 20.40% of the portfolio. Financials and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (
ASO Quick Quote ASO - Free Report) accounts for about 0.99% of total assets, followed by Alaska Air Group Inc ( ALK Quick Quote ALK - Free Report) and Mr Cooper Group Inc ( COOP Quick Quote COOP - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 6.61% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
VIOV seeks to match the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index before fees and expenses. The S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index represents the value companies of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.
The ETF has lost about -7.07% so far this year and it's up approximately 5.67% in the last one year (as of 04/16/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $70.88 and $89.92.
The ETF has a beta of 1.18 and standard deviation of 22.23% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 464 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VIOV is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (
IWN Quick Quote IWN - Free Report) and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF ( VBR Quick Quote VBR - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has $11.74 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has $27.17 billion. IWN has an expense ratio of 0.24% and VBR charges 0.07%. Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 09/09/2010, the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $1.28 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Value
With more potential comes more risk, and small cap companies, with market capitalization below $2 billion, epitomizes this way of thinking.
Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.15%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.37%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 20.40% of the portfolio. Financials and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (ASO - Free Report) accounts for about 0.99% of total assets, followed by Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK - Free Report) and Mr Cooper Group Inc (COOP - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 6.61% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
VIOV seeks to match the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index before fees and expenses. The S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index represents the value companies of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.
The ETF has lost about -7.07% so far this year and it's up approximately 5.67% in the last one year (as of 04/16/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $70.88 and $89.92.
The ETF has a beta of 1.18 and standard deviation of 22.23% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 464 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VIOV is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN - Free Report) and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has $11.74 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has $27.17 billion. IWN has an expense ratio of 0.24% and VBR charges 0.07%.
Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.