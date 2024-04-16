Wall Street analysts expect Procter & Gamble (
Unlocking Q3 Potential of P&G (PG): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. Revenues are expected to be $20.48 billion, up 2.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific P&G metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Beauty' will likely reach $3.46 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Grooming' at $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Corporate' of $164.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5%.
Analysts expect 'Net sales- Fabric & Home Care' to come in at $7.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Baby, Feminine & Family Care' should arrive at $5.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Health Care' reaching $2.91 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Beauty' stands at 0.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7%.
Analysts predict that the 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Grooming' will reach 5.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Total P&G' will reach 3.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7% in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Baby, Feminine & Family Care' should come in at 4.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Fabric & Home Care' will reach 4.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Health Care' to reach 3.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9%.

Over the past month, shares of P&G have returned -3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. Currently, PG carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.