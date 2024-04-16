For the quarter ended March 2024, Johnson & Johnson (
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2024, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported revenue of $21.38 billion, down 13.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.71, compared to $2.68 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.4 billion, representing a surprise of -0.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.64.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Johnson & Johnson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Organic Sales Growth (Operational growth): 3.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.9%.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- SPRAVATO- WW: $225 million compared to the $218.42 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- CARVYKTI- WW: $157 million compared to the $199.64 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- US: $270 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $250.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%.
- Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- International: $152 million versus $148.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.
- Sales- MedTech- Total: $7.82 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- WW: $13.56 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $13.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.
- Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Trauma- WW: $765 million compared to the $778.84 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.
- Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Spine, Sports & Other- WW: $752 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $736.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.
- Sales- MedTech- Surgery- Advanced- WW: $1.09 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.8% year over year.
- Sales- MedTech- Surgery- WW: $2.42 billion versus $2.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.
- Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- IMBRUVICA- WW: $784 million versus $712.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.2% change.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.