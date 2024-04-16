We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Amerigo Resources (ARREF - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Amerigo Resources is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 240 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amerigo Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARREF's full-year earnings has moved 14.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, ARREF has returned 20.5% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have lost an average of 2.1%. As we can see, Amerigo Resources is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
L.B. Foster (FSTR - Free Report) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.4%.
Over the past three months, L.B. Foster's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Amerigo Resources belongs to the Mining - Non Ferrous industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 25.2% so far this year, meaning that ARREF is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, L.B. Foster falls under the Steel - Producers industry. Currently, this industry has 20 stocks and is ranked #180. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.2%.
Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Amerigo Resources and L.B. Foster as they attempt to continue their solid performance.